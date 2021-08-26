Cancel
Afghanistan

Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Deadly Attack on Kabul Airport

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
The Taliban, which will soon control the security of the Kabul airport after the U.S. ends its mission on Aug. 31, has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on those waiting outside. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of U.S. forces,” Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on the official Taliban Twitter account, referring to the name change from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

