You're Going to See This Adorable Shirtdress Everywhere This Fall

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Dress Amazon

Sorry, summer lovers! We’re slowly starting to transition into the fall season. We may still be wearing our warm-weather clothes, but we’re stocking our closets for the cooler temps. Sweaters are an absolute must, as are cozy scarves — but the dresses we can wear in the fall are seriously getting Us excited!

One style that always looks great is the shirtdress, and this pick from Daily Ritual is definitely on our radar for the upcoming months. It’s the ultimate versatile addition to any closet, and tons of shoppers are proving this by adding it to their carts!

Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Dress Amazon

This piece isn’t your typical shirtdress — it offers its own spin on the classic style. Instead of the standard button-down look that literally appears to be a plain shirt elongated into a dress, this one has more of a tunic vibe going on. It also has a smart collar, but unlike many of its counterparts, there are no buttons along the neckline. Instead, it just extends in a V-like shape, which is casual but still maintains a sophisticated silhouette.

The rest of the dress is very much true to the shirtdress style. It has a curved hem on both the front and back, and the sleeves are long and cuffed with buttons at the wrists. You can leave them loose or roll them up depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. Oh, and we can’t forget about the matching belt that cinches in the waist for the finishing touch!

Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Dress Amazon

Shoppers love this dress for many reasons, but the fact that it can be worn practically everywhere takes the cake. From the office, straight to happy hour drinks or even a concert night — it’s all possible. This is the type of dress that you’ll wear constantly and find so many different ways to accessorize. Reviewers are calling it an absolute “gem,” and we have to agree.

See it: Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Dress for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Daily Ritual and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

