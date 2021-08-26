Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight by 11 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM EDT Thursday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 11/12/2020.