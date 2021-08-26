Cancel
Monroe County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 119 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paradise Valley, or near Mount Pocono, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Reeders, Henryville, Pocono Pines, Analomink, Skytop, McMichael, Tannersville, Mountainhome, Canadensis, Alpine Mountain, Scotrun, Long Pond, Paradise Valley, Brodheadsville, Cresco, Bartonsville and Arlington Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 292 and 306. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

