Fundraiser set up for Galt officer severely injured in collision

GALT — A state association of law enforcement officers has come to the aid of a Galt police officer after she was severely injured in a traffic collision last weekend.

The Police Officers Research Association of California established a fundraiser for Galt Police Department Officer Kapri Herrera to help her family cover medical expenses.

The association, known as PORAC, is working in conjunction with the Galt Police Officers Association to raise $200,000 for Herrera’s recovery.

As of Wednesday evening, $13,958 had been raised.

Herrera and Officer Harminder Grewal were traveling northbound on Highway 99 at 4:35 a.m. last Sunday on their way to El Dorado County to assist with the Caldor Fire when their patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a Ford pick-up truck near Dillard Road.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, the Ford, driven by 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca, was traveling at an unknown rate of speed when it struck the center median.

The truck then jumped the concrete barrier and struck the patrol car head-on.

Thind was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers, a a 26-year-old from Dublin and a 26-year-old from Turlock, were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for moderate injuries.

Herrera and Grewal had to be extricated from their vehicle and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where she was listed in critical, but stable condition Monday. Grewal was also in critical condition, Galt Police Department said.

There has been no fundraising effort for Grewal at the request of his family, police said.

According to the fundraising page for Herrera, she suffered major facial injuries that will require multiple surgeries.

A graduate of Delta College’s POST Academy, Herrera was hired by the Lodi Police Department in January of 2019. She joined the Galt Police Department in February of 2020.

Grewal also joined the department in 2019, and was named Officer of the Year for 2020 in March.

He was recognized at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving California awards for helping remove 64 impaired drivers from the streets last year. Grewal made more than 30 arrests for impaired driving in 2020.

As of Monday, CHP investigators did not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the Sunday morning accident.

To donate to PORAC’s fundraiser, visit tinyurl.com/GaltKHerrera.