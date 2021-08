– After beating Wardlow last week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was able to earn a rematch against MJF slated for this Wednesday. However, MJF demanded that Jericho be banned from using his “Judas” entrance theme for the match, and Jericho is also banned from using his finishing move, the Judas Effect. It appears AEW is trying to get around this by tweeting out all the lyrics to the “Judas” theme song on its official Twitter account.