The FCC issued a Public Notice last week announcing a second application filing window for eligible schools and libraries to apply for financial support through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (Vol. XVIII, Issue 27). During the initial application filing window, which ran from June 29 to August 13, the Commission received requests for $5.137 billion to fund 9.1 million connected devices and 5.4 million broadband connections. In light of this strong demand, the FCC will open a second filing window from September 28 to October 13 to provide support for the current school year, including applications that were filed after the close of the initial filing window.