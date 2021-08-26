Olivia Rodrigo Gets Real With 'SNL's Bowen Yang About Taylor Swift & Parallel Parking
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about sis'ing down with her idol Taylor Swift, crying at a Lorde show and learning how to parallel park in a new cover story in V Magazine conducted by breakout Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang. The comedian-actor, who famously sent up Olivia's breakthrough hit "Drivers License" on the show in a sketch, covered a lot of ground in the chat, but what he really just had to know was: What is it really like to be pals with Tay?www.billboard.com
