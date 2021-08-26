Limp Bizkit teases new music arriving “very soon” after canceling remaining 2021 tour dates

Pop music icons Abba have dropped a cryptic post on social media, teasing a possible reunion with new music. In the post, an image of four glowing orbs are seen, likely representing the members of the group: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The post teases something called ABBA Voyage, which could be a new album, a new song, a new tour, or something else entirely. Whatever Voyage is, the post also indicates that more will be unveiled on Sept. 2.