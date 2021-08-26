Cancel
Music

Limp Bizkit teases new music arriving “very soon” after canceling remaining 2021 tour dates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Limp Bizkit music is coming “very soon,” but you won’t be hearing any of it on the live stage this year. In an Instagram Story, the “Break Stuff” rockers reveal that they’ve canceled their remaining 2021 tour dates, which included sets at the Aftershock and Rocklahoma festivals. The news comes after Fred Durst and company canceled their summer headlining tour “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”

Fred Durst
