Community Hospital Discontinuing Visitors for Inpatients Due to Increases in COVID-19 Cases

(Seguin) — The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise here locally. Both the case count and the hospitalization rate remains high across Seguin and Guadalupe County. Seguin City Manager Steve Parker provided an update to the city council during its meeting on Tuesday night. Parker says the numbers across much the state are also surging. He says best way to fight against the spread is for people to get vaccinated. It’s an issue that has become highly politicized, but Parker says the local data shows that the shots work. It doesn’t mean that you will not get the virus, but it clearly shows that you definitely improve your chances of not getting sick and not dying from COVID-19.