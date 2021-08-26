Cancel
Community Hospital Discontinuing Visitors for Inpatients Due to Increases in COVID-19 Cases

highplainsradio.net
 4 days ago

Beginning Monday, August 30, Community Hospital is discontinuing visitation of all inpatients on the patient wing until further notice due to increases in COVID-19 cases in McCook and the area. The decision was made due to a request from patient care staff, according Molly Herzberg, Vice President Clinical Services and CNO. “We are concerned for our inpatients, who are very vulnerable, but unable to wear a mask during their stay to protect themselves,” she said. “Visitors don’t always comply with mask-wearing rules and we need to protect our patients.”

www.highplainsradio.net

