Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Boosting With Pride: Donate To Binghamton’s School Clubs and Groups

By Townsquare Media Binghamton
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After well over a year of constant disruptions, Binghamton and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting the most meaningful back-to-school ever. This September, it's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Binghamton and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs and activities that enrich the lives of our students.

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The Boost#Charity#School Clubs#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Classes Resume at SUNY Broome Community College

Classes are back in session at SUNY Broome Community College after the residents of on-campus housing moved in over the weekend of August 28. BCC officials say 69 percent of the over 3,400 students are full-time with 55 percent Broome County residents. 38 percent of the students are from another county in New York State, 4 percent are from out-of-state and three percent hail from outside of the United States.
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome County Health Director Moving South

Broome County is in the market for a new director for the Department of Public Health. Rebecca Kaufman, who has been at the department for almost five years is departing in a couple weeks to become Public Health Division Director in Wake County, North Carolina and is moving to Raleigh. Deputy Director Mary McFadden is stepping in as acting director.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton YWCA Gets City Homeless Housing Funds

$120,000 is going to the YWCA in Binghamton to help find temporary housing for homeless households. The City of Binghamton is providing the funding from the City’s federal CARES Act allocation. The YWCA will also provide a case manager to assist the 65 to 70 households in locating permanent housing.
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Southern Tier’s Best Fall Activities for 2021[GALLERY]

Welcome to September. Where has the summer gone? Seems like I was just talking about the opening of camping season on May 1st, and that was four months ago. Ugh. Summer is coming to an end, and if you know me, listen to me on The Whale and have read any articles I write about seasons, you know summer is my favorite. The other three I can do without, especially winter.
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

COVID Cases in Southern Tier Continue Upward Climb

Broome County new COVID cases continue to climb, as do cases in the other reporting counties in the Southern Tier. August 30, Broome reported 53 new positives for the period between Friday, August 27 and Monday, August 30 for a total 19,525. 577 of those are active. There have now been 359 deaths. Chenango County reported 37 new cases since Friday, August 27 76 of them active and 81 deaths. Cortland County has now topped 5,000 total cases with 44 new cases reported August 30 for a pandemic total of5,009. There have been 66 deaths. Delaware’s last weekly report on the 26th added 54 cases for the week. There have been 52 lives lost.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Porch Pirate Convicted

A porch pirate is to be sentenced to time in New York State Prison in October for swiping packages from the vestibule of an apartment building on Oak Street in Binghamton. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says Charles Alexander of Johnson City has been found guilty of felony burglary in the February incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy