Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Downfalls High' reunion: Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun co-directing new film

98online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are teaming up to co-direct and co-write a new film called Good Mourning with a U, Deadline reports. Both MGK and Mod will have roles in the movie, along with Megan Fox, comedian Whitney Cummings, The Descendants star Dove Cameron, Becky G of Power Rangers and Dave actor GaTa, among others. Additionally, Deadline reports that Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson will be making a “special appearance.”

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Becky G
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Whitney Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downfalls High#Mgk#Power Rangers#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Machine Gun Kelly meets Megan Fox’s sons

Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) take the next step! The musician and the actress have been inseparable since last spring. What initially seemed like a casual romance quickly turned out to be something serious. Engagement rumors were spreading after just a few months. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress is said to be in no hurry to remarry – the couple are still well on their way to deepening their relationship. MGK is said to be spending a lot of time with Megan’s kids right now.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Lol, Just Figured Out Machine Gun Kelly's Net Worth and I'm Unwell

In case you hadn't heard, the year is 2002, the most popular song on the radio is "Sk8r Boi," and you just got into a huge fight with your mom because she refuses to take you to the mall so you can buy some Hot Topic safety pin earrings. Or at least that's where I am mentally now that Blink 182's Travis Barker is once again A-list and out here making pop punk songs with Machine Gun Kelly.
Celebritiesx1065.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will play his new single "Papercuts," while the "Royals" artist will be delivering an "explosive world premiere" off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
Musickfrxfm.com

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Critics

Machine Gun Kelly is responding to his critics. Some fans have been trashing the musician for switching genres following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes.” Kelly posted to social media writing, “Me: Drops a rock song. ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ Me: Drops a rap song.” ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’ He went on to explain, ““Shut the f*ck up, god d*mn! I’m not f*cking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!” Do you like when musicians try different genres and styles?
MoviesNYLON

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun Are Making A Stoner Comedy

The pop culture hit-making machine might finally explode today: pop-punkers Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are directing a stoner comedy called Good Mourning With A U, an extremely emo movie title that could easily double as the name of a new Jxdn single. There’s zero information yet about what...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in partner look! We see twice

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly in coordinated outfits. Watch out! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have now reached the matchy-matchy phase of their relationship. And it looks really good. Last night, the couple went to dinner in Malibu in coordinated outfits, and their patent leather jackets were particularly noticeable. A shiny coat alone is an eye-catcher, but two? This couple wants to be seen!
Music1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Genre Switching

Machine Gun Kelly is tired of being criticized for switching genres. The “Parachutes” musician posted on both TikTok and his Instagram Stories saying, “”Me: Drops a rock song. ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ Me: Drops a rap song.” ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’ “Shut the f**k up, g**damn! I’m not f***ing dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”
Musictopshelfmusicmag.com

Exploring Machine Gun Kelly’s new sound & latest releases

What do you get when you pair a man named Colson Baker with drummer Travis Barker? A masterpiece. Baker (familiarly known as Machine Gun Kelly) started in 2011 with his rap debut Lace Up — an album about hardship. Coming from Cleveland, MGK is a man who had dreams of making it big in the rap game.
Musicx1065.com

Mod Sun teases new song "Down" with Travis Barker

Mod Sun is releasing a new song with Travis Barker. The track is titled "Down," and is due out next week. Fittingly, the single cover finds Mod sitting on the floor in front of a wall covered in photos of the Blink-182 drummer. Mod and Barker previously worked together on...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Machine Gun Kelly replaced by Blossoms for Reading and Leeds Festival

Machine Gun Kelly has been replaced by Blossoms for Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend after the 'Wild Boy' hitmaker was left unable to make the event. Machine Gun Kelly won't be performing at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend. The 'Wild Boy' hitmaker had been due to take to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy