'Downfalls High' reunion: Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun co-directing new film
Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are teaming up to co-direct and co-write a new film called Good Mourning with a U, Deadline reports. Both MGK and Mod will have roles in the movie, along with Megan Fox, comedian Whitney Cummings, The Descendants star Dove Cameron, Becky G of Power Rangers and Dave actor GaTa, among others. Additionally, Deadline reports that Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson will be making a “special appearance.”www.98online.com
