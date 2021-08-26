Kansas nurses urged to renew licensing ahead of Aug. 28 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nurses in Kansas will need to renew licensing that was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic before the Aug. 28 deadline. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has urged nurses in Kansas to renew their licensing requirements ahead of Saturday, Aug. 28 deadline. The Kansas State Board of Nursing announced the notice for nurses and employers working under the professional licensing waivers issued through the COVID-19 disaster declaration Executive Order 21-09. Licensed nursing professionals impacted by the ending of these waivers should renew their license as soon as possible.