Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Crenshaw: Biden chose 'stupidest possible option' and now we're 'paying in blood'

By Fox News Staff
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, issued a reality-check to Americans in an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" following the bombings in Kabul, saying "there are people out there that want to kill us." He said that there are ways to reverse course on the damage being done in Afghanistan, and called on the military to tell the Taliban that the U.S. is not leaving until the job of evacuating Americans is done.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Fox News

Fox News

542K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Americans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Students back away from Biden amid Afghanistan crisis: 'Bit of a disaster'

Amid the fallout from what President Biden described as a "messy" withdrawal from Afghanistan, students are now backing away from the progressive administration. Students at George Mason University appeared conflicted when asked questions by Campus Reform about how they thought the 46th president was fairing eight months into his presidency.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Secretary of State Blinken impeached over U.S exit from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, is keeping up his criticism of the Biden administration over the chaotic and now deadly exit from Afghanistan. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., have introduced an article of impeachment against Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after Thursday’s terrorist bombings that killed 13 American troops and more than 50 Afghans near the Kabul airport.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.

Comments / 5

Community Policy