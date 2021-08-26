Cancel
Lil Durk Says Police Are Using Fake Social Media Accounts to Incriminate People

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Lil Durk is calling out police's alleged deceptive use of social media accounts. On Wednesday (Aug. 25), Durk posted a tweet, putting cops on blast who use fake accounts online as a means of implicating people. "Police be on these fake accounts then boooooom you locked up," Durkio typed. You...

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

