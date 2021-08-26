How Being Vulnerable Can Help You Land Dream Clients

Those hardest hit by sudden forced changes to their work is not determined by their skills, qualifications, experience or income level, but often by how people construct their sense of identity. A person’s work identity can help them advance through adversity or it can be their undoing, it can make or break them. Supporting the closure of an automotive manufacturer, I witnessed first-hand how it was often those whose sense of identity was so heavily tied to their work that when work was taken away, they no longer knew who they were without it. Being able to construct your work identity in a positive way will help you traverse the highs and the lows of any career.