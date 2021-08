JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man robbed a bank in the Normandy area on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. About 10:50 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s entered the Synovus Bank on Lane Avenue South, just north of Normandy Boulevard, and walked up to a teller. Police said the teller asked him to remove his mask, but he refused and slid a note demanding money.