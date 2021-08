ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri gas prices have fallen this week. The average price currently sits at $2.83 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, four cents less than the average price last week. However, this is 92 cents more than the average price this time last year. Drivers in Springfield have the highest price on average at $2.91 per gallon. St. Joseph drivers are paying the least at 2.77 per gallon.