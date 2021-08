The new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build is here for those in the Dev and Beta channels. Fixes, a new widget, and language support are contained in the new build. A new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build is here. It's build 22000.168, and it's primarily packing fixes, though it also contains a few surprises by way of a new widget and enhanced language support for Chat with Microsoft Teams. Here's the update list, courtesy of Microsoft: