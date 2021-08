AUSTIN, Texas - Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie said medics are using a new online system to divert patients away from hospitals that are completely overwhelmed. "We have at least two hospitals that have the disaster rating, which means that we absolutely should not bring patients to this hospital, and almost every other hospital says that they are overburdened or critical. And, so, it's definitely a lot busier than we've ever seen it," Xie said.