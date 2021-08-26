Flight Control and Communication for Autonomous Drone Navigation – An Interview with ModalAI CEO Chad Sweet

BluFlux provides RF engineering and customized antenna design, including modeling, analysis, fabrication, and over-the-air (OTA) testing in-house at their Louisville, Colorado, facility. The customized antenna design capabilities – from inception to optimization – not only ensure a successful product launch but also expedites the product's time to market. When BluFlux was ready to expand their wireless test capabilities, they consulted the experts at ETS-Lindgren. For the past few years, BluFlux has used ETS-Lindgren's Antenna Measurement System Model AMS-8923 to support OTA performance testing in the 700 MHz to 6 GHz frequency range for Cellular, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, LTE- SISO (FDD/TDD), and MIMO requirements. To expand their capabilities to support OTA performance testing in the 24 GHz to 43.5 GHz frequency range per 3GPP TR 38.810, BluFlux recently added ETS-Lindgren's Model AMS-5703, a Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), to their test laboratory. With these two test chambers, Models AMS-8923 and AMS-5703, BluFlux can test a wide variety of 5G and mmWave wireless devices over an extended frequency range to address both FR1 and FR2 test requirements. BluFlux appreciates ETS-Lindgren's ability to design and manufacture standard and customized AMS solutions for wireless testing in the lower and higher frequency ranges.