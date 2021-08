Shemar Stewart is one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2022 with 33 scholarship offers. On Thursday, Stewart shared that two SEC teams are in his top group. Stewart named Georgia and Texas A&M in his top 5, along with Clemson, Miami and Ohio State. Listed at 6-5, 260 pounds, Stewart is the 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 Florida product, No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 8 prospect overall nationally for the class of 2022.