Casper, WY

Casper Children’s Theatre celebrates grand opening of their new location

By Haley Roedder
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Children’s Theatre is celebrating the grand opening of their new location at 949 N. Durbin Street Thursday evening. The night will kick off with a ribbon cutting welcoming the community into the new facility. Community members will have the chance to see the new space and learn more about the upcoming season. Members of the Casper Children’s Theatre will perform a short show following the ribbon cutting. This is the first show CCT is able to welcome the community back for since the pandemic.

