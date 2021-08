A 43-year-old Keytesville man is facing a drug-related felony charge in Chariton County. According to a Salisbury Police report, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of East 2nd Street in Salisbury on August 26, and authorities say they located baggies containing a crystal substance that tested positive to be methamphetamine, three sets of digital scales and other drug-related items in the room occupied by Gary D. Roberts II. The residence is located approximately 350 feet from a daycare and less than 1,500 feet from a school.