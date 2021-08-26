Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas Football: Top 2 schools dropping soon for 5-star CB Denver Harris

By Andrew Miller
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

In a post on his Instagram page on Aug. 25, one of the top targets of the 2022 Texas football recruiting class and elite five-star North Shore cornerback Denver Harris announced that there could be another round of finalist cuts coming soon. More specifically, the Houston product looks to be announcing his top two finalist schools soon.

hookemheadlines.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

135K+
Followers
326K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Banks
Person
Evan Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Lsu Football#Texas A M#American Football#Instagram#Longhorns#Texas A M Aggies#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Most expensive high school football stadiums in Texas

A Los Angeles sportswriter inadvertently went viral last week when he posted a video of a California high school football stadium and breathlessly asked his Twitter followers if any Texas schools could top it. More for you. Gear up for back-to-school football with up to 75% off... Uh ... yes,...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

This was supposed to be the year senior quarterback Adrian Martinez figured things out. But with the way things are going for his Nebraska squad right now, it’s looking like more of the same from the Cornhuskers’ starter. Through the first half of Nebraska’s season-opener against Illinois, Martinez has logged...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Releases Statement on Tulane Game Location

Here’s a statement from Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione:. “As the National Weather Service tracks tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf Regions, and as predictive models are updated, we have received many inquiries from fans planning to follow the Sooners to New Orleans next week when we open the 2021 football season at Tulane University. In the spirit of proactive planning and communication, I have been in regular contact with Tulane Athletics Director Troy Dannen for the past month. In the past few days, we have stayed in even closer contact as we continue to monitor the development of Hurricane Ida, which is currently forecasted to arrive along the Gulf Coast this weekend. First and foremost, our concern is with any and all those in the path of the storm. We are praying for everyone’s safety. At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane. Please follow OU Athletics online accounts for updates.”
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 biggest concerns I have about Nebraska

College football’s Week 0 is quickly approaching, and that means Nebraska’s season-opener in Champaign against Illinois is just around the corner. One day away, in fact. There’s a lot to like about the 2021 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let’s quickly go through some of them:. Adrian Martinez has all...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
College Sportsourcommunitynow.com

Adios, UT and OU; hello, Big Texas Conference

Let’s call it the Big Texas Conference, the BTC. Twelve teams, divided into East and West divisions. In the East: Baylor, SMU, Houston, Rice, Texas State and Sam Houston. Total enrollment: 138,000 (as of 2019). Three of the seven largest public universities in Texas that play football, three major private university rivals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy