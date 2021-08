Yoshi Tsutsugo has been a very productive minor league signee by the Pittsburgh Pirates. While it’s only been a few games, does he have any future with the club?. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed corner infielder/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor league deal. So far, his first few games with the Bucs have been exciting to watch. Entering play on Friday he was batting .333/.364/1.000 with the Pirates. In Friday night’s loss Tsutsugo was 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk at the plate.