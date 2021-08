The SEC-only slate was fun, and Alabama football did quite well in that gauntlet. But now the normal schedule is back. Included in that are the cupcake games as well as the neutral-site opener (for what might be the last time). Of course, plenty of signature SEC matchups will be there as well, eager to define the season. Alabama could go undefeated again, but even for the Crimson Tide, that's not easy to do in back-to-back years.