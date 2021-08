Addison Rae is "sorry" to her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan over one challenging scene they filmed together for their Netflix rom-com. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rae, 20, and Buchanan, 22, shared some details about their film "He's All That," a gender-flipped remake of 1999's "She's All That," which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. One question they answered was about the scene they found the most awkward or challenging to film, which both stars agreed was the one where Buchanan had to "get soaking wet" while wearing a suit.