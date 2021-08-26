Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham County, NC

NCCU Eagles football season preview: A return from hiatus with a bowl in sight

By ORDER REPRINT
heraldsun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the field in 2021 won’t serve as an ordinary season debut for the Eagles. In its last season played, NC Central finished sixth in the conference. Since that time, the conference has lost some teams, some MEAC schools missed an entire season, and some players left to pursue the NFL. Despite this, the Eagles are set to begin their 11-game season soon.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, NC
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trei Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Football#Celebration Bowl#The Eagles#Football Season#American Football#Nccu Eagles#Alcorn State#Nc A T#Aggies#Hbcu#Swac#Grambling State#North Carolina A T#Nc Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy