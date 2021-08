Earlier today, developers Adglobe and Live Wire released the 1.1.0 patch for their well-received indie game Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Like most other patches, it rebalances several game mechanics, particularly the skills and relics, and removes a few immersion-breaking bugs. But the 1.1.0 patch also brings quite a few substantial updates to the game, which mostly consists of new modes for fans to sink their teeth into. Out of all the patch’s additions, the new boss rush mode and new game plus feature will likely stick out the most to fans, as they promise to really shake up the base Ender Lilies experience.