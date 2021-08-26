Giants trade Ryan Santoso to Panthers in exchange for late-round pick ahead of preseason finale, per report

We have ourselves a kicker trade in the NFL, folks. As the preseason nears its end and teams are forced to make tough roster decisions to carve their personnel down to the mandatory 53-man head count, the New York Giants found themselves in a bit of a positive predicament. Having already signed kicker Graham Gano to an extension, nothing short of an injury was going to budge him from his seat, but then came along Ryan Santoso -- who impressed in August. That led the Giants to look for a trade partner for Santoso, and they found one in the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly traded for Santoso on Thursday, per Tom Rock of Newsday Sports.