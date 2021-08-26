Recall alert: 237K-plus hoverboards sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled for fire hazard

CERRITOS, Calif. — Razor USA on Wednesday recalled roughly 237,300 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards, citing fire hazards linked to the products’ lithium-ion battery packs.

The recall affects Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards with GLW battery packs sold between September 2016 and August 2017 at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other national retailers nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites, for about $460.

Per the recall notice, the affected lithium-ion GLW battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of the hoverboards smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

To date, Cerritos, California-based Razor has fielded more than 20 reports of the hoverboards overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves, and serial numbers - beginning with GLW - are printed on a white sticker on top of the battery pack, below the bar code, the recall stated.

Consumers with affected products are advised to contact Razor by calling 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Razor.com and click on CPSC Safety Recalls for more information.

