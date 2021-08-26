Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: Odessan honored on 105th birthday

By Federico Martinez
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096hEi_0bdlvGkh00
Local News

She turns to stare out the window as a loud car zooms by, rattling her home and briefly interrupting a conversation.

Like most things she’s experienced in her long life, Odessa’s Dorothy Nelms appears unfazed by the distraction.

“I ain’t got time to be mad at nobody,” Nelms says on the eve of her 105th birthday. It’s a motto she’s lived by most of her life.

The Odessa community is invited to join the many friends and family of Dorothy Nelms for a birthday celebration that will kick off with a parade that will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Woodson Park, said JoAnn Vasquez, office manager for Meals on Wheels of Odessa, Inc., which is organizing the birthday celebration.

Parade participants will first make their way past Nelms’ home at 219 Bunche Ave., before arriving at nearby King Solomon Church Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m., where food and refreshments will be served and a city proclamation read in honor of the birthday honoree.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Vasquez says of Nelms. “She’s always very kind and still very active in the community.

Organizers are still looking for and inviting more people to participate in the parade, especially bikers, Vasquez said. For more information about the parade or how to volunteer for Meals on Wheels contact Vasquez at 432-333-6451, extension 1.

“Yes, my grandmother does like motorcycles,” says Nelms’ grand-daughter Janice Hodges, who is unable to suppress her laughter. “She was 40 when she started riding motorcycles. She took her last ride 15 years ago.”

Hodges said her grandmother, who raised her, has always been very active. An avid gardener, Nelms spent more than half of her life working as a housekeeper for a local family. She’s a longtime community volunteer, who has always been willing to help out friends and neighbors.

“Up until recently she served as a deaconess at her church,” Hodges said. “And she still loves to fish.”

Nelms was born Aug. 27, 1916, in Reagan, TX, and graduated from Pilgrim Rest High School. She married Maurice Nelms on March 17, 1934, in Falls County and they remained married 75 years until his death in 2009.

The couple raised four children, and Nelms currently counts 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Nelms has also long served in a motherly role for children in her neighborhood, said City Councilwoman Mari Willis.

“Mrs. Nelms was a part of my “village” growing up and even still unto this day,” said Willis, a childhood friend of Hodges. “She is such a steady and calm example of how we should maneuver life.

“She has wisdom and laughter for everyone and is always, always kind. She is just an amazing woman and she has raised an amazing family.”

Willis added: “I am so thankful for the 105 years of Mrs. Nelms life – she always gives God the glory and I know her to be a mighty woman of prayer. Our community is a better place because of the Nelms family and their presence and participation in the Odessa community.”

Asked to describe her grandmother, Hodges says, “She’s soft-spoken, a fun-loving person who loves her family and she’s a God-loving Christian.”

After 105 years, her grandmother has lost none of her zest for life, Hodges said. On Wednesday, Hodges was preparing to take Nelms to get her hair done and try out a new outfit for her birthday.

How does it feel to be turning 105, Nelms is asked?

“Oh boy,” Nelms responds, stretching the length of each word for added emphasis. “It feels good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rR9TG_0bdlvGkh00
Dorothy Nelms, center right, poses for a photo with her daughter Shirley Nelms Marshall, left, eldest granddaughter Jan Hodges, center left, and youngest son Morris Nelms, right, at her home Wednesday afternoon in Odessa. Nelms will be celebrating her 105th birthday on Friday with a public parade and birthday celebration to follow on Saturday. The birthday parade will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodson Park before passing by Nelms’ home and ending at King Solomon Baptist Church with refreshments. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Comments / 0

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
176
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Reagan, TX
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilgrim Rest High School#City#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy