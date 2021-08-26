Track Premiere: American Standards – “The Pendulum, The Podium”

Unusual times call for unusual music. The latest album by Japanese piano virtuoso and composer Hiromi—Silver Lining Suite, to be released by Telarc on October 8 (with a 2-LP release set for December 3)—was recorded live with a string quartet during a series of limited-capacity, live-streamed concerts at the Blue Note Tokyo. This piano-quintet format, certainly not a typical one for Hiromi, was born of circumstance. Having been quarantined in Tokyo ever since the COVID-19 pandemic cut her scheduled U.S. tour short in March 2020, the pianist had played an earlier series of shows at the Blue Note solo: 32 concerts in 16 August and September days. Approached by the club to return for a second engagement in December and January (later postponed to March due to a return to lockdown conditions), Hiromi didn’t want to do it on her own, but her usual bandmates were across the Pacific and unable to travel.