Celebrity Wheel of Fortune announces its Season 2 celebs

Richards was accompanied by Sony's top TV executive Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Sony Global Television Studios, at Monday morning's virtual meetings with the Jeopardy! and Wheel staffs. While Richards stepped down as host of Jeopardy!, Sony TV said he would continue in his role as executive producer of both shows. "Yet," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, "multiple Jeopardy! staffers who attended the meeting said that had expected for him to step down as EP as the show is restarting the search for a permanent host. Mayim Bialik, named earlier this month as host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, will fill in as host of the mothership syndicated program for at least the next three weeks. After pausing production on Friday, following Richards’ abrupt exit as host, taping on the syndicated Jeopardy! will resume later this week. In light of the revelations about Richards’ offensive comments, Sony is assembling teams to work on increasing inclusivity, it was announced at the meetings. Ahuja stressed how seriously the studio is taking the issue and illustrated his personal commitment with a story about growing up as a Sikh in Mississippi in 1970s where he was exposed to racially insensitive comments. I hear the goal of the meetings was to get everyone together and boost the morale which had taken a major hit following the controversies involving Richards and a first Jeopardy! host search whose integrity has been questioned after it was won by the show’s EP. While there are some encouraging signs, judging by post-meeting reactions, regrouping and moving forward would likely be a long and difficult process."