Celebrity Wheel of Fortune announces its Season 2 celebs

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Starting Sept. 26, Pat Sajak and Vanna White will welcome celebrity contestants that include Jason Alexander, Tituss Burgess, Vanilla Ice, Laverne Cox, Melissa Joan Hart and Anthony Michael Hall.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune
