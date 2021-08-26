Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Steve Sarkisian meets with the media, states he has not named a starting QB

By Cami Griffin
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EF3MW_0bdluVqz00

Many quarterback battles were solidified this week across the college football landscape, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t ready to publicly name a starter.

Sarkisian met with the media on Thursday and discussed a variety of topics. The question that garnered the most attention was whether or not he has named a starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 4.

The first-year head coach continues to be mum on the topic and state that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card have been splitting reps evenly throughout practice. Whether this is true or not, it’s smart for Sarkisian to keep his decision under wraps. At this point, Texas is somewhat of a mystery heading into their opening matchup with Louisiana.

Sarkisian also touched on which players have stood out to him during fall camp, his relationship with Louisiana head coach Bill Napier, and much more.

Take a look at a few of the topics that he discussed below.

Sarkisian with high praise for Billy Napier and his squad

The plan for this week

Who has caught Sarkisian's eye throughout fall camp

Sarkisian speaks highly of safety Brenden Schooler

Sarkisian has not named a starting quarterback

The possibility of one of the quarterbacks entering the transfer portal

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Jeff Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ragin#Cajuns#Longhorns#Notre Dame#Tfb Texas#Db Brenden Schooler#Ac Hornsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian updates the Texas QB situation

Thursday’s media availability with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly addressed the program’s most pressing question — has Sarkisian made a decision yet in the quarterback competition between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card?. “No, I have not named one, so I guess there’s nothing to share,”...
College Sportschatsports.com

Steve Sarkisian still doesn’t have a timetable for QB decision

As Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian navigates the most difficult quarterback decision of his head-coaching career, there’s still no timetable to announce the winner of that battle, comparing it to recruiting. “I always talk to these kids in recruiting, if they’re going to make a commitment on this date...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Steve Sarkisian willing to let Texas QB competition go down to the wire

AUSTIN — Coach Steve Sarkisian is staying tightlipped on who’s ahead in Texas’ months-long quarterback battle. Redshirt freshman Hudson Card worked with the starters for the entirety of Tuesday’s open portion of practice, which included 11-on-11 drills. But when asked whether that meant the team was “responding” better to the second-year signal-caller over junior Casey Thompson, Sarkisian issued a hasty “no.”
College SportsDallas News

CFB notebook: Big 12 disallows makeup games; UT’s Sarkisian has no QB timeline

Postponements and makeup games are going away in the Big 12 this season, the conference announced Tuesday. Teams that can’t play will be facing a forfeit. “In the event a conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete [due to COVID-19 or for any reason], that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the conference standings,” the Big 12 said in a release.
Texas StatePosted by
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian provides update on Texas quarterback competition

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has a tough decision ahead of him. The competition between quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card has been ongoing throughout preseason camp. As the start to the season nears, clarity on that competition is coming soon. Sarkisian was happy with how the quarterbacks played in Saturday’s scrimmage, especially in comparison to how they looked last weekend.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Gameplan: Steve Sarkisian offense 101

While Texas is still sorting out its ideal offensive lineups at most every unit (particularly quarterback, but especially receiver, but don’t forget the O-line!), now is as good a time as any to go over the Steve Sarkisian offense. How does this system work? What is Texas trying to do...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian has always torched Arkansas

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019. Bama858. If the past success of new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian against the Arkansas Razorbacks is any indication of what’s to come in Week 2 of this upcoming regular season, this team will be in a great position. Sark is very used to facing Arkansas now after two years as the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator.
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

Steve Sarkisian Will ‘Reevaluate’ QB Competition After First Game

It’s game week in college football for the first time in the 2021 season and one of the biggest storylines was who would be the QB of the Texas Longhorns. During Monday’s press conference, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Hudson Card would be QB1 on Saturday vs. Louisiana Lafayette, but the competition may not be completely over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy