Steve Sarkisian meets with the media, states he has not named a starting QB

Many quarterback battles were solidified this week across the college football landscape, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t ready to publicly name a starter.

Sarkisian met with the media on Thursday and discussed a variety of topics. The question that garnered the most attention was whether or not he has named a starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 4.

The first-year head coach continues to be mum on the topic and state that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card have been splitting reps evenly throughout practice. Whether this is true or not, it’s smart for Sarkisian to keep his decision under wraps. At this point, Texas is somewhat of a mystery heading into their opening matchup with Louisiana.

Sarkisian also touched on which players have stood out to him during fall camp, his relationship with Louisiana head coach Bill Napier, and much more.

Take a look at a few of the topics that he discussed below.

Sarkisian with high praise for Billy Napier and his squad

The plan for this week

Who has caught Sarkisian's eye throughout fall camp

Sarkisian speaks highly of safety Brenden Schooler

Sarkisian has not named a starting quarterback

The possibility of one of the quarterbacks entering the transfer portal