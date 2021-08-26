ACL giving out free wristbands to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19

(Suzanne Cordeiro/ Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The Austin City Limits festival is offering free one-day tickets to weekend one of the festival to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine, KVUE reports.

Tickets will be given out to the first 1,000 people who are pre-registered for a vaccine event at Q2 Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27. This incentive comes from the partnership of ACL, Austin FC, VaxTogetherAustin and Walgreens.

To be eligible for the free wristband, participants must either get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. All three shots are being offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, but only the second dose of the Modern vaccine will be offered.

Pre-registration for the event can be done online, but as of Thursday morning, all appointment slots seem to be filled.