Steve Harvey to star in ABC's Judge Steve Harvey primetime court show

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago

ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series," featuring Harvey solving real disputes from real people. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” says ABC of Judge Steve Harvey, which is expected to premiere in 2022. The show says it is looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” All awards and judgements will be paid by production, not by the defendant.

www.primetimer.com

