Reds' Tejay Antone to undergo Tommy John surgery as club faces mounting bullpen issues amid wild card race
Reds reliever Tejay Antone announced on Thursday that he is going to have season-ending Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old right-hander has been one of the Reds' best relievers this season, when he's been healthy. In 23 appearances, Antone has a 2.14 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 42 strikeouts against 13 walks in 33 2/3 innings. On Tuesday he made his first appearance in two months after an IL stint and he wasn't quite himself. It was pretty clear something was off and now we have our confirmation.www.cbssports.com
