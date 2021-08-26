Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcome their first child

Another TLC tyke! Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s second child arrived on Monday, August 16, at 9:08 p.m. ET, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the duo tell Us. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”
