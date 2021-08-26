Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcome their first child

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VanCamp, star of Fox's The Resident, announced on Instagram that she had given birth to a daughter named Iris. VanCamp and her husband Bowman met while starring on ABC's Revenge.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Josh Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Emily VanCamp Secretly Gives Birth to Daughter

The Resident star Emily VanCamp has given birth to her first child. VanCamp and her husband, actor Josh Bowman, recently welcomed a daughter, Iris, after keeping her pregnancy a secret. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” VanCamp wrote alongside a series of black and white photos on Instagram. “Our hearts are full.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp Exiting Fox Drama After 4 Seasons

Another Chastain Park employee is scrubbing out. Emily VanCamp, who has starred on The Resident since its 2018 premiere, is exiting the Fox medical drama ahead of Season 5, TVLine has confirmed. The circumstances surrounding VanCamp’s exit have not been made clear, though the actress revealed earlier this month — much to fans’ surprise — that she and husband Josh Bowman recently welcomed a daughter, Iris. VanCamp made her debut as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin on The Resident‘s series premiere in January 2018, with her character becoming a series-long love interest for Matt Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins. The characters finally tied the knot in...
CelebritiesKGUN 9

Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes First Child With Husband Brad Hoss

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Stephanie Beatriz announced she and her husband, Brad Hoss, recently welcomed their first child. The actress, who also starred in this summer’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “In the Heights,” shared the news of the baby’s arrival on her social media accounts. “BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in...
Popculture

Emily VanCamp Suddenly Quits 'The Resident' Before Season 5

Emily VanCamp is surprisingly leaving the Fox medical drama The Resident, which is set to start its fifth season in September. The reason for her sudden departure was not announced, reports TVLine. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier star recently announced she and husband Josh Bowman welcomed daughter Iris on Aug. 26, but the couple never announced she was pregnant.
TV SeriesEW.com

Emily VanCamp is checking out of The Resident

The Revenge alum has played nurse practitioner Nic Nevin since the show's launch in 2018. Nurse practitioner Nic Nevin is clocking out of The Resident. EW has confirmed that Emily VanCamp, who has played the role of Nic since the medical drama debuted in 2018, is leaving the Fox series ahead of its season 5 premiere.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Emily VanCamp Is Leaving The Resident: See Other Shocking TV Exits

Watch: Josh Bowman Declines "The Resident" Cameo With New Wife. On Monday, Aug. 30, Deadline reported that Emily VanCamp is walking away from her leading role on Fox's The Resident. Per the publication, the Revenge alum asked to be released from the series as the show wrapped up its fourth season. Although the report indicated that there's a potential for the actress to return in a guest star capacity, it's expected that her character's storyline will wrap up early in the fifth season, which debuts Sept. 21.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident, role of Nic ahead of season 5

Consider this the most shocking news related to The Resident all summer: Emily VanCamp is leaving the show. The news of VanCamp’s exit was first confirmed by TVLine, and it comes after weeks of question marks about her future. The first major question mark came when Conrad (Matt Czuchry) was featured alone in the first season 5 poster, evidence that the show may be hiding something. Meanwhile, VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman recently welcomed a daughter, but that wasn’t evidence that she was leaving the show outright. She could have easily just been gone for a certain period of time — it would have been easy to write into the story as well, as Conrad and Nic recently welcomed a baby together. Her character’s maternity leave could have just lined up with her own.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Their 2nd Child

Another TLC tyke! Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s second child arrived on Monday, August 16, at 9:08 p.m. ET, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the duo tell Us. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

WNBA star Breanna Stewart and wife welcome first child

Perhaps the only thing greater than winning gold at the Olympics is becoming a parent — and Breanna Stewart, a member of the U.S. women’s national basketball team and power forward for the Seattle Storm, achieved both this month just one day apart. On Aug. 9, Stewart and wife Marta...
Soccerarcamax.com

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcome first child together

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have welcomed their first child together. The Little Mix star gave birth to their baby on Saturday (08.21.21) and they both shared the news on their Instagram accounts the next day. Alongside two black-and-white pictures of the tot, Perrie, 28, wrote: "Welcome to the world...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy