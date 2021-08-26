Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcome their first child

Consider this the most shocking news related to The Resident all summer: Emily VanCamp is leaving the show. The news of VanCamp’s exit was first confirmed by TVLine, and it comes after weeks of question marks about her future. The first major question mark came when Conrad (Matt Czuchry) was featured alone in the first season 5 poster, evidence that the show may be hiding something. Meanwhile, VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman recently welcomed a daughter, but that wasn’t evidence that she was leaving the show outright. She could have easily just been gone for a certain period of time — it would have been easy to write into the story as well, as Conrad and Nic recently welcomed a baby together. Her character’s maternity leave could have just lined up with her own.