The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 drops on Oct. 11

“In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club and of the girls,” said creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert in a statement. “There are two new members (and) they’re all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people."

TV SeriesCollider

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Confirms a Release Date on Netflix, So Get Ready to Say Hello to Your Friends Again

We already knew The Baby-Sitters Club would be coming back for Season 2 — but now, we have an official release date! Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the hit teen dramedy series, adapted from the bestselling books by Ann M. Martin, will premiere October 11 with a total of 8 episodes. Alongside the news, a new set of first-look images from the upcoming season have been released, which showcase newbie BSC members Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey settling into their club roles and Mary Anne's blossoming romance with Logan Bruno.
TV SeriesPopSugar

The Baby-Sitters Club Is Back in Business! See Stoneybrook's Friends Reunite in Season 2 Photos

The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Netflix announced that Stoneybrook's dependable group of friends are returning for a second season with eight episodes on Oct. 11. Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Sophie Grace, and Malia Baker will return, with Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, and Anais Lee as new additions. Sanchez will replace Xochitl Gomez as Dawn after Gomez left the series due to a scheduling conflict with Doctor Strange 2. Watson and Lee will play Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Watch Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt trailer

Lauren Ash and RuPaul star in the adult animated series based on the popular Twitter account about an aunt whose motto is: "If life gives you lemons, turn that sh*t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade." Chicago Party Aunt premieres Sept. 17.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Goldbergs will incorporate George Segal's death into its Season 9 premiere

“He passed away two days before we wrapped for the season, so we couldn’t address it,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey said at the TV press tour. “Our first episode of season nine — it’s tradition every time we open a season, it’s always a movie tribute — so I gotta hand it to our writers that we are doing a movie tribute that actually takes us on the journey of where to spread Pops’ ashes. So it is not only a traditional tribute, but it’s hysterically funny.” McLendon-Covey didn't reveal which movie the premiere will use.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix revives Manifest with a super-sized fourth and final season

The missing plane drama, which NBC canceled in June after three seasons, has been saved by Netflix with a 20-episode Season 4 order. In a nod to fans, Netflix waited until today, "828 Day" (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PT, for the pickup to be announced. "As is customary for series on Netflix, the 20-episode season will be split into multiple parts," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. Andreeva added that Warner Bros. TV began negotiations with the show's stars to return earlier this month. "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season," says Andreeva. "J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates.) Warner Bros. TV is not commenting but I hear that the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead." Creator Jeff Rake and his cast reacted to the news, with Rake tweeting: "Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!" ALSO: Here are eight questions about the final season.
NFLPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Flash Casts Alien Foe, Baby-Sitters Club Premiere and More

The Flash‘s upcoming alien enemy now has a face: Tony Curran (Your Honor, Defiance) has joined the CW drama’s five-part Season 8 premiere event, playing the role of the extraterrestrial being Despero. The character is “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld — Kalanor — under mysterious circumstances,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.” As recently announced, the special event, dubbed “Armageddon,” will feature guest appearances from Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock is developing a drama about millennial nuns, titled Called

The potential series is based on the 2019 Huffington Post article "Behold, The Millennial Nuns” by Eve Fairbanks. Created by The Thing About Pam creator Jessica Borsiczky, Called "will follow three young women at a convent, each on their own path, and each carrying secrets that force them to confront temptation, scandal, and self-discovery as they struggle with whether the answers do in fact lie in the Divine or back in the world they’ve left behind," according to Variety.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why The Wonder Years reboot is set in the same 1960s era as the original series

“We wanted to really take the opportunity to show a part of Black middle-class life that had not been seen before,” showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained at the TV press tour. “Usually when you talk about the late ’60s, it’s talking about the struggle and the civil rights movement and things like that that are very valid and a part of our story as well, but the perspective of the Black middle class during that time specifically was something that I know stood out to Lee and then stood out to me as well when when we first started talking about doing a reimagining of the show.” ALSO: Elisha “E.J.” Williams says "I’m not gonna lie, I cried" re-enacting the painful moments from the 1960s.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

New Season of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ to Premiere on Oct. 4

Black Ink Crew: Chicago is set to return on Monday, October 4 at 8 PM on VH1. The return of the hit series brings our favorite to the screen as they lay everything on the table. 9MAG frontman Ryan Henry is focusing on being a better version of himself, while Charmaine Bey is focusing on her family.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Vampire Academy' Series at Peacock Sets Main Cast, Directors

The show, based on the book series by Richelle Mead, will star Sisi Stringer, Daniele Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. In addition, Bille Woodruff will direct the first first episode. Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and series co-creator Julie Plec will also direct episodes in the first season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jesse Williams joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Williams will co-star with Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in the pilot, based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. Rodríguez and Plaza play Nuyorican brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Williams will play Matteo, "who is described as a collector of music, of objects, of trivia, and mainly, of opinions," per Variety. "A passionate Brooklynite, he won’t just tell you where to find the best slice, he’ll drive you there to get it. He’d come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything. He’s a person keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ms. Pat thinks her new ultra-racy family sitcom with put BET+ on the map

"They wanted me to know that this show was front and center for them and that they’re really taking it serious," the comedian and The Ms. Pat Show star says of her new sitcom, which premiered earlier this month. "I told them, 'Y’all may think I’m crazy, but this show will become your Handmaid’s Tale” like how that show was to Hulu. Nobody paid attention to Hulu until Handmaid’s Tale, baby. I can tell from the promotion that BET+ put behind this show that they really care about it. I told them, 'Dude, I feel like we at Netflix, but we at BET+.'"
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Kevin Hart will be one four guest Sharks on Shark Tank this season

The three other guest Sharks include Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den (the British version of Shark Tank), Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede and Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia. Daniel Lubetzky, who appeared as a guest Shark throughout Seasons 11 and 12, will also return for Season 13. Shark Tank returns on Oct. 8.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Hightown' Season 2 to debut on Starz Oct. 17

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the crime drama, Hightown, is scheduled to premiere on Starz Oct. 17. The show was created by Rebecca Cutter and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. It stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. Joining the...

