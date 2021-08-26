Cancel
Valparaiso, IN

Frozen Garden doubles space in Valpo, expands to private label manufacturing

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValparaiso-based Frozen Garden has doubled its production space, diversified its product offerings and expanded to private label manufacturing. The company, whose owner, "Chief Smoothie Officer" Allyson Straka, started in 2015 with the idea to make it more convenient for people to consume real fruit with ready-to-blend green smoothies, produces flash-frozen non-GMO, preservative-free smoothies that have been sold at supermarkets around the world.

www.nwitimes.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Valparaiso, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Label#Supermarkets#Fruit#Strack Van Til#Tony S Fresh Markets#Banana Split
