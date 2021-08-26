Frozen Garden doubles space in Valpo, expands to private label manufacturing

Moving is hard. So much so that in surveys of life stresses, it’s up there near the top, with divorce and having kids. While it’s just a mile, Harmar, a Sarasota-based mobility device manufacturer, is amid one of the biggest moves in its 23-year history in transporting its entire factory floor. Yet through a series of meetings, elaborate diagramming and intricate planning, in addition to eager-to-help employees, the company has — so far — avoided the major anxieties of such a ginormous move.