Frozen Garden doubles space in Valpo, expands to private label manufacturing
Valparaiso-based Frozen Garden has doubled its production space, diversified its product offerings and expanded to private label manufacturing. The company, whose owner, "Chief Smoothie Officer" Allyson Straka, started in 2015 with the idea to make it more convenient for people to consume real fruit with ready-to-blend green smoothies, produces flash-frozen non-GMO, preservative-free smoothies that have been sold at supermarkets around the world.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0