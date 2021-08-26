Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Almost Revealed Which Royal Made That Racist Remark About Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year was apparently almost even more explosive than what aired. According to an updated edition of the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family obtained by Page Six, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the royal couple briefly considered revealing the identity of the person who made those racist remarks about their son Archie’s skin tone. However, in the end, they decided that “sharing this detail” was a bad idea as Markle reportedly told Winfrey, “I think it would be very damaging to them.” During the sit-down conversation, the Duchess of Sussex did say, however, that the unnamed royal asked “how dark” their first unborn child would be. The talk show host then asked Harry if he would be willing to identify that person, to which he replied, “That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked.” But he did clarify that it was not Queen Elizabeth or her late husband Prince Philip who inquired.