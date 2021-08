The government is said to be considering plans to make it a criminal offence for UK residents to travel to Afghanistan, which, if defied, could see offenders jailed for up to 10 years.It was not immediately clear if all or just some of the south-central Asian nation would be blacklisted under the proposal, according to reports first published in The Telegraph. Ministers are due to discuss how it could legitimately work later this week.“We’re looking at every option available at this stage about how we proceed in the future. This is one of the options”, the newspaper quoted...