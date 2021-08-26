First WY-TOPP results since COVID-19 show relatively consistent performance by CCSD students
Scores released Tuesday for the statewide WY-TOPP tests were the first standardized test scores to give a glimpse of what, if any, effect COVID-19 had on its students. The comparison isn’t exact, since the 2019-20 school year data is not available, but the Campbell County School District is able to compare its students’ performances last year against the rest of the state.www.gillettenewsrecord.com
