Vincent Jackson Jones (Aether Realm/Wizardthrone) urges bandmate Christopher Bowes to address allegations against Gloryhammer; band issues new statement
A controversial storm has been brewing since Gloryhammer parted ways with vocalist Thomas Winkler over the weekend. What began as a vague statement, the split did not appear amicable as Winkler’s announcement alerted he received the removal notice via email. A Twitter account was conveniently created shortly after his disbandment, sharing alleged screenshots of a group chat between apparent band members revealing disturbing misogynist and racist conversational exchanges. While a Reddit thread has questioned the credibility of these screenshots, there have been additional speculations on a possible legitimacy.metalinsider.net
