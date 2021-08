In just over 24 hours the latest Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode is here; be sure to have your tissues ready in advance. As so many of you probably know at this point, this installment marks the official exit of Jesse Metcalfe as a part of the show. We know that Trace is leaving town, and the question comes down to why. In the sneak peek below, you do get a little bit more insight on the subject as he claims he just needs a fresh start elsewhere. He tells Abby that he was only staying on account of her, though we’re not sure how that is supposed to make her feel better in that very moment.