Why Kacey Musgraves Keeps Declining Justin Bieber’s FaceTime Calls

Tony Hawk is following in Lil Nas X’s footsteps and giving fans a chance to own a tiny bit of his DNA. The legendary pro skateboarder teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death on a limited edition run of skateboards made with paint that contains his own blood (they’re already totally sold out). Hawk, who was an early investor in the company and a brand ambassador, also previously “sold his soul” to the brand “to the ends of the Earth and for the rest of time, including any applicable afterlife, reincarnation or similar post-mortal existence.” In a video released on Tuesday, Liquid Death showed the process of how these limited edition decks were created. After having blood drawn from his arm, it was then mixed into red paint used to coat the 100 skateboard decks that were sold for $500 a piece. The board’s design feature Liquid Death’s “Thirst Executioner” character, which holds a hawk skull and a bloody ax with blood dripping along the tail end of the deck. Each one comes with a certificate of authenticity confirming that Hawk’s hemoglobins are truly in the mix.