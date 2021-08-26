Why Kacey Musgraves Keeps Declining Justin Bieber’s FaceTime Calls

Time was, if you read books, you’d be hard-pressed to escape the Jonathans. Franzen, Lethem, Safran Foer: white American men hewing to a midcentury model of novelist as public intellectual. Jonathan Ames, despite being named Jonathan, is not a Jonathan. But Michael Chabon is a Jonathan, and so is Jeffrey Eugenides. Franzen is the über-Jonathan, most apparently concerned with protecting the citadel of fiction from populist encroachment. The books the Jonathans published between 1999 and 2003 occupied that rarefied sliver of the market where literary fiction and huge cash cow overlap. This sliver is smaller now. The demographics have also been shifting, though not as dramatically as you might imagine. One reason must be that publishing is the most hidebound and retrogressive of all culture industries. The other reasons are even more depressing.
