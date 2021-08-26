Cancel
Why Kacey Musgraves Keeps Declining Justin Bieber’s FaceTime Calls

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, Kacey Musgraves and Justin Bieber have recently become fast friends, but, according to the country star, the “Yummy” singer has been a little overeager when it comes to FaceTime. At one point during a new interview with the New York Times to promote her forthcoming album Star-Crossed, Musgraves is...

