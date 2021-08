It's a well-known fact that Earth will not last forever. Our Sun is a middle-aged star, and it will inevitably run out of fuel, which will cause it to evolve into a red-giant star. From there, it will shed its outer layers of gas, and its innermost core will begin to collapse, causing it to shed its gaseous layers while the core will eventually become a white dwarf - the collapse stopped by electron degeneracy. Earth will likely be consumed in the aftermath - or rendered uninhabitable long before, due to the unpredictable energy output of the failing Sun and the increased temperatures.