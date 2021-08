CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Focus Features closed its presentation with some inviting footage of the upcoming sequel, "cordially inviting" us "to be swept away by the worldwide phenomenon once again." Soon, we see major characters like Thomas Barrow (looking a little older than before). Shots of what is to come in A New Era are shown, as well. We see what looks to be a quick glimpse of a wedding, a boat trip for Lord and Lady Grantham, a shot of a delightful outdoor party and more. However, what’s really captivating is a short clip from a dinner scene featuring none other than Dame Maggie Smith. An actor is to dinner with the Crawley family, and the Dowager Countess is full of her usual barbs.